JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers Best Player Under Pressure

Big moment? The Pittsburgh Steelers should call on JuJu-Smith-Schuster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should call JuJu Smith-Schuster’s number in high-pressure situations. At least that’s what the studies say.

The Action Network calculated the data and revealed Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ top player under pressure. Last season, the wide receiver posted a 62% successful play rate on clutch targets. He led the NFL with 29 targets.

Smith-Schuster, 24, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this offseason. Last year, he worked primarily in the slot while catching 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

This season, Smith-Schuster hopes to work on the outside more, telling reporters during OTAs, “Being able to play outside is adding more to your craft.”

Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers’ second-best player under pressure. Action Network used his 35 comebacks and 46 game-winning drives to determine his ranking.

Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson rank third, fourth and fifth.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

