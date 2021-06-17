Andy Reid Responds to Le'Veon Bell's Comments

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid kept it peaceful when addressing his former running back's words.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been the recent target in some rather strong social media comments.

On Thursday, Reid responded to the words of former Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell, saying, "I really enjoyed my time with him here."

"I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business," Reid told reporters at Chiefs minicamp. "He had some productive downs for us. But I'm pulling for him in the future. That's how I roll. People say things. They say stuff. I move on and wish him the best."

Last week, Bell left a comment on an Instagram post stating he'd never play for Reid again. He'd retire first.

Bell deleted the comment and tweeted an apology, saying, "I'll admit that's somethin I could've and should've kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel..."

The initial comment came with backlash from former teammates such as Tyrann Mathieu.

In nine games for the Chiefs, Bell carried the ball 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 99 yards with the Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

