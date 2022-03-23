Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs in Process of Trading WR Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are closing in on a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in the process of trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to NFL Network. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have emerged as the favorites to this point.

The Chiefs reportedly offered Hill a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL but after talks stalled, Hill decided to move on. 

A move to the Jets or Dolphins would make the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule a little more difficult this year.

The Steelers face the AFC East this season, meaning they will run into Hill in 2022. 

Hill, who just turned 28 years old, had 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

The Steelers signed Levi Wallace and re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet this offseason. Their cornerback depth chart will likely have Cam Sutton and either Witherspoon or Wallace on the outside with Maulet at slot. Sutton can also play the inside. 

