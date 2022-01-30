Skip to main content
Team(s)
Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Inactives vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs make six players inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made six players inactive for their AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker, running back Derrick Gore, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders are all out for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs had just one injury coming into the week with running back Darrell Williams (toe), who is active. They'll head into the matchup with a clean bill of health on both sides of the ball.

The Bengals made seven players inactive for the AFC Championship game. 

Defensive end Cam Sample, defensive tackle Josh Tupou, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson are all out for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Major Changes Coming to Steelers

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

Steelers Teammates Send Messages to Ben Roethlisberger

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

USATSI_17117767_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Inactives vs. Bengals

1 minute ago
USATSI_17221990_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17553388_168388034_lowres
News

Tom Brady Retires From NFL

22 hours ago
USATSI_11182534_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Meet With Stephon Tuitt About Future

Jan 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
Podcasts

Major Changes Coming to the Steelers

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names for Steelers Next QB

Jan 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
News

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17518177_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

After Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement, What's Next for Steelers?

Jan 28, 2022