Chiefs Inactives vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs make six players inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made six players inactive for their AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker, running back Derrick Gore, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders are all out for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs had just one injury coming into the week with running back Darrell Williams (toe), who is active. They'll head into the matchup with a clean bill of health on both sides of the ball.

The Bengals made seven players inactive for the AFC Championship game.

Defensive end Cam Sample, defensive tackle Josh Tupou, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson are all out for Cincinnati.

