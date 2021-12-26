Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made four players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made four players inactive for Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and tight end Travis Kelce will all miss the game for the Chiefs.

Bolton, Kelce and Niang were all activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 on Saturday but did not clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game. Therefore, the Chiefs had to make all three inactive and were unable to. add players to the 53-man roster to replace them.

The Steelers are missing five players due to COVID-19, including linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland.

Pittsburgh also made six players inactive against the Chiefs.

