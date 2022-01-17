Skip to main content
Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs rule seven players out against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made seven players inactive for their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Shane Buechele, wide receiver Josh Gordon, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, cornerback Rashad Fenton, running back Darwin Thompson, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho are all out for the Chiefs. 

Edwards-Helaire was ruled out with a shoulder injury on Kansas City's final report. He rushed nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 16 but has not played since. 

Fenton suffered a back injury during pregame warmups and is officially out for the Chiefs. 

Check out the Steelers inactives.

