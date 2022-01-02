Skip to main content
    Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury

    The Kansas City Chiefs suffer a second injury at offensive tackle.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs lose their second offensive tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals after right tackle Lucas Niang was carted off the field with a knee injury. 

    Niang was immediately ruled out by the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Orlando Brown is questionable during this game with a quad injury. The left tackle suffered the injury during pregame warmups. 

    The Chiefs have now moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle and placed Andrew Wylie at right tackle in place of Niang. 

    Backups Prince Tega Wanogho and Mike Bemmer are both out with injuries as well. 

