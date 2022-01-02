Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs suffer a second injury at offensive tackle.

The Kansas City Chiefs lose their second offensive tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals after right tackle Lucas Niang was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Niang was immediately ruled out by the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Orlando Brown is questionable during this game with a quad injury. The left tackle suffered the injury during pregame warmups.

The Chiefs have now moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle and placed Andrew Wylie at right tackle in place of Niang.

Backups Prince Tega Wanogho and Mike Bemmer are both out with injuries as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game

Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17

Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns

Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game