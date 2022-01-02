Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs lose their second offensive tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals after right tackle Lucas Niang was carted off the field with a knee injury.
Niang was immediately ruled out by the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Orlando Brown is questionable during this game with a quad injury. The left tackle suffered the injury during pregame warmups.
The Chiefs have now moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle and placed Andrew Wylie at right tackle in place of Niang.
Backups Prince Tega Wanogho and Mike Bemmer are both out with injuries as well.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game
Read More
Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield
How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17
Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns
Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List
Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook