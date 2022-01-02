Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Suffers Injury During Pregame Warmups vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown is now questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a quad injury during pregame warmups.
Brown left during warmups and did not come back onto the field with the team, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. The team then announced he's questionable.
The Chiefs would turn to Andrew Wylie at left tackle without Brown. Backups Prince Tega Wanogho and Mike Bemmer are both out with injuries.
