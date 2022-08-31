Chiefs Sign Former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- Seventh round pick Chris Oladokun's brief stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers was strange. He rarely saw practice reps and was cut late last week as the team tried to trim down its roster in accordance with league rules. But Oladokun has since landed on his feet, after signing with the Kansas City Chief's practice squad today.
Oladokun started at the lowest the depth chart and was unable to move up. Veteran quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph - plus fellow rookie Kenny Pickett were all a part of the starting quarterback competition in Pittsburgh while Oladokun rarely saw action, even in practice.
The Chiefs currently have three quarterbacks on their active roster - Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Shane Buechele.
