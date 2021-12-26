Chiefs Rule Out Three Starters Due to COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs rule three players out ahead of kickoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out three starters for non-injury reasons in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Travis Kelce, inside linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang will not play after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols in time for kickoff. All three were activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but did not test out of protocol before the Sunday deadline.

Because they are all active, the Chiefs will not be able to add players to the 53-man roster to replace them for the game.

The three starters join kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts as players who will not play due to COVID-19.

The Steelers will be without inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs because of COVID-19.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Contract for Christmas

Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave After Season

Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall