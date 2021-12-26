Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chiefs Rule Out Three Starters Due to COVID-19

    The Kansas City Chiefs rule three players out ahead of kickoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out three starters for non-injury reasons in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Tight end Travis Kelce, inside linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang will not play after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols in time for kickoff. All three were activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but did not test out of protocol before the Sunday deadline.

    Because they are all active, the Chiefs will not be able to add players to the 53-man roster to replace them for the game. 

    The three starters join kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts as players who will not play due to COVID-19. 

    The Steelers will be without inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs because of COVID-19.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    Read More

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Contract for Christmas

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

    Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave After Season

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    USATSI_17393713_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Rule Out Three Starters Due to COVID-19

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17209375_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs WR Tyreek Hills Returns From COVID-19 List in Time for Steelers Game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16707823_168388034_lowres
    News

    Pressley Harvin's Father Passes Away Christmas Morning

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16786179_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Steelers Contract for Christmas

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17329505_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16898870_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17267295_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Dec 23, 2021