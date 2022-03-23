Skip to main content

Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs ship their best wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network. The Chiefs will receiver a 2022 first-round, second-round and fourth-round picks and 2023 fourth and sixth-round picks.

The Chiefs reportedly offered Hill a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL but after talks stalled, Hill decided to move on.

The Steelers face the AFC East this season, meaning they will run into Hill in 2022. Pittsburgh travels to Miami to play the Dolphins.

Hill, who just turned 28 years old, had 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

The Steelers signed Levi Wallace and re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet this offseason. 

Their cornerback depth chart will likely have Cam Sutton and either Witherspoon or Wallace on the outside with Maulet at slot. Sutton can also play the inside. 

