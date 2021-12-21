Skip to main content
    Chiefs Add Tyreek Hill, Two Others to COVID-19 List

    The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with more COVID-19 issues as they place wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and two other players, on their reserve list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    The Chiefs will place Hill, tight end Blake Bell and cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, moving their total to six in the last 24 hours.

    On Monday, tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward all tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the reserve list. The Chiefs started the week with  defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list from last week.

    Under the NFL's new protocols, players could return by Sunday in time for the game, if vaccinated. However, Schefter's report of the situation being "a mess" leads us to believe there are plenty of more positive cases coming. 

