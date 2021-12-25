Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    Chiefs WR Tyreek Hills Returns From COVID-19 List in Time for Steelers Game

    The Kansas City Chiefs get one start back before kickoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocol and is set to return to the team before the game. 

    Hill was one of 12 players still on the Chiefs Reserve/COVID-19 list. He has not practiced this week, but is still expected to start for Kansas City in Week 16. 

    The Chiefs are awaiting test results for multiple players but no name bigger than tight end Travis Kelce. 

    According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will have Kelce take multiple tests within the next few hours in hopes of having him clear in time for kickoff. They won't have a definite on his status until Sunday morning. 

    The Steelers have five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting inside linebacker Devin Bush. 

