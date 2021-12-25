Chiefs WR Tyreek Hills Returns From COVID-19 List in Time for Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs get one start back before kickoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports. Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocol and is set to return to the team before the game.

Hill was one of 12 players still on the Chiefs Reserve/COVID-19 list. He has not practiced this week, but is still expected to start for Kansas City in Week 16.

The Chiefs are awaiting test results for multiple players but no name bigger than tight end Travis Kelce.

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will have Kelce take multiple tests within the next few hours in hopes of having him clear in time for kickoff. They won't have a definite on his status until Sunday morning.

The Steelers have five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting inside linebacker Devin Bush.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Contract for Christmas

Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave After Season

Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall