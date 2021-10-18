    • October 18, 2021
    Kareem Hunt to Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    The Cleveland Browns could be without their top two rushers when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a calf injury he sustained in Week 6, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. 

    Hunt left in the second half of the Browns matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The running back went down grabbing his calf while running a route and did not return. 

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Hunt's initial timeline is four to six weeks.

    Hunt has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns this season. Nick Chubb is also dealing with an injury and missed Week 6. He's not expected to play in Week 7, according to NFL Network.

    The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Pittsburgh will be coming out of the bye week at 3-3. Cleveland is currently 3-3 and set to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. 

