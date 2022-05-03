Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

The rookie is the betting favorite to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will bring four quarterbacks into training camp this summer to compete for the starting quarterback job, but the betting favorite is rookie Kenny Pickett. 

According to BetOnline.ag, Picket is -200 to be the Steelers' Week 1 starter over Mitchell Trubisky (+150). Mason Rudolph and Chris Oladokun aren't listed as potential starters. 

The Steeler signed Trubisky this offseason to a two-year, $14 million deal, which immediately sparked the thought that he is Pittsburgh's starter in 2022. However, many believed the Steelers would draft Malik Willis over Pickett, who would need time to develop before stepping into a starting role. 

Pickett, on the other hand, is a pro-ready rookie for the Steelers. According to his college head coach Pat Narduzzi, the rookie has everything he'll need to be the starter in year one. 

"He's ready as far as what he's been coached to do, how he can ready coverages," Narduzzi said. "That's why the style of offense we run, a pro style, him reading coverages, he's been trained properly. We're not running RPOs and he's reading one outside linebacker. ... He's a drop back passer that dropped back and threw the ball, when it was a ball game, probably 85% of the time."

