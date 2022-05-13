Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback took the field with his NFL team for the first time.

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett didn't have to go far to find his NFL home, but the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he can certainly feel the change.

Speaking after his first Rookie Minicamp practice, Pickett said he's still in the process of adjusting, but all-in-all, it feels good to be playing football in the city he calls home.

"Shorter walk, different colors," Pickett said on his first practice. "But it's still playing football, which is something I love to do. So, it feels great to be out here."

Pickett said the biggest challenge right now is learning everyone's name, which he intends to do during the weekend. But on the field, the Steelers aren't making life difficult for him.

"We're doing a good job of taking it one step at a time. Taking it slow," Pickett said. "... I know everyone's excited to practice."

And as for being the new superstar in town, nothing feels too much bigger for the first-round pick.

"It's definitely a little different," Pickett said. "I love this city, it's like my second home. I feel really comfortable in the city of Pittsburgh."

