Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback took the field with his NFL team for the first time.

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett didn't have to go far to find his NFL home, but the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he can certainly feel the change. 

Speaking after his first Rookie Minicamp practice, Pickett said he's still in the process of adjusting, but all-in-all, it feels good to be playing football in the city he calls home.

"Shorter walk, different colors," Pickett said on his first practice. "But it's still playing football, which is something I love to do. So, it feels great to be out here."

Pickett said the biggest challenge right now is learning everyone's name, which he intends to do during the weekend. But on the field, the Steelers aren't making life difficult for him.

"We're doing a good job of taking it one step at a time. Taking it slow," Pickett said. "... I know everyone's excited to practice."

And as for being the new superstar in town, nothing feels too much bigger for the first-round pick.

"It's definitely a little different," Pickett said. "I love this city, it's like my second home. I feel really comfortable in the city of Pittsburgh."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Titans OT Says Myles Garrett is Better Than T.J. Watt

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

Steelers Play Raiders Day After Immaculate Reception Anniversary

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (45)
News

Titans OT Taylor Lewan Calls Myles Garrett Better Than T.J. Watt

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_17402394_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_2157019_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Play Raiders Day After Immaculate Reception 50th Anniversary

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17068678_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Face Browns on Thursday Night Football

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17384978_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release 2022 Regular Season Schedule

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17251214_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce First Two Games of 2022 Season

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (13)
News

Steelers Bring in Andy Weidl for Second-Round GM Interview

By Noah StrackbeinMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17464796_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

By Noah StrackbeinMay 12, 2022