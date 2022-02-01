Skip to main content
Kenny Pickett Hopes to Land With Steelers in NFL Draft

Being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a dream come true.

MOBILE, AL -- Kenny Pickett will highlight the quarterbacks at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and took no time to mention his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the city. 

Pickett spoke during the opening day of the Senior Bowl week, discussing his relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

"[Coach Tomlin] is a great guy," Pickett said. "I’m obviously very familiar with Coach Canada, as well. He recruited me to Pitt. So I have a great relationship with them."

Pickett is originally from New Jersey, but his five years in the Steel City has been some to remember. Now, the Heisman finalist is expected to be a first-round pick, and said if he gets to stay in Pittsburgh, he would love it. 

"The possibility of getting drafted there would be unbelievable," Pickett said. "Pittsburgh is really my second home, so that would kind of be a dream. It started when I got recruited to Pitt and maybe at the next level. We’ll see what happens."

