Kenny Pickett Hopes to Land With Steelers in NFL Draft
MOBILE, AL -- Kenny Pickett will highlight the quarterbacks at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and took no time to mention his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the city.
Pickett spoke during the opening day of the Senior Bowl week, discussing his relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
"[Coach Tomlin] is a great guy," Pickett said. "I’m obviously very familiar with Coach Canada, as well. He recruited me to Pitt. So I have a great relationship with them."
Pickett is originally from New Jersey, but his five years in the Steel City has been some to remember. Now, the Heisman finalist is expected to be a first-round pick, and said if he gets to stay in Pittsburgh, he would love it.
"The possibility of getting drafted there would be unbelievable," Pickett said. "Pittsburgh is really my second home, so that would kind of be a dream. It started when I got recruited to Pitt and maybe at the next level. We’ll see what happens."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason
5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week
Two More Steelers Added to Pro Bowl Roster
Major Changes Coming to Steelers
Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB
Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook