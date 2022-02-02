Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Carson Strong, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis Highlight Opening Senior Bowl Auditions

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be keeping a close eye on the Senior Bowl's top passers.

MOBILE, AL -- The 2022 Senior Bowl kicked off, officially launching NFL Draft season. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they'll be keeping a close eye on the top quarterbacks in this year's class. 

Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Carson Strong and Bailer Zappe headline the Senior Bowl QBs in Mobile, Alabama. All six were in action to kickoff day one of practice. 

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

1 / 11

