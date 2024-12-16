Kenny Pickett Reacts to Beating Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- One of the overarching storylines over the past couple years with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been their struggle at the quarterback position following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.
The player that garnered the most conversation between Roethlisberger and the current tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields was 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
Pickett's tenure was marred by unsatisfactory coaching and relative inconsistency as a passer before he was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.
During the Week 15 game between the Steelers and the Eagles, Pickett got to see his old team and was able to reflect on his time in Pittsburgh. Pickett was spotted talking to head coach Mike Tomlin, tight end Pat Freiermuth and kicker Chris Boswell among others.
“It was definitely a little weird,” Pickett said. “But life goes on. I’m enjoying it here. Got a bunch of family close by, so it’s been good.”
Pickett hails from Ocean Township, New Jersey, which is a town on the Jersey Shore. It is under two hours by car, much closer to his family.
Speaking on the game and on his team's success, Pickett was very straightforward about how he viewed his role.
“Right now I’m doing whatever I can to help Jalen and everyone else on the team,” Pickett said. “Bringing a good mindset, good energy every week. We’re continuing to get better. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet, which is a good sign with the postseason coming up. So we’ll be striving for that as the weeks progress.”
With both teams ramping up for the playoffs after receiving berths in the last couple weeks, it is possible that a rematch may come in the Super Bowl. That being said, both teams are likely focused on finishing the season strong.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!