Kenny Pickett Wins Steelers Rookie of Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is their Rookie of the Year.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is, by little surprise, the team's 2022 Rookie of the Year.

Rookie of the Year is voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America and given to the team's top first-year player. After leading the Steelers back from a 2-6 star, that honor has been given to Pickett.

In 12 games this season, Pickett has thrown for 2,209 yards, six touchdowns with nine interceptions, and has completed 64.4% of his passes. He's also been one of the driving forced behind the Steelers' 6-2 record after the bye week.

The rookie has thrown just one interception since the bye week and has led three game-winning drives.

The first-round pick is part of a rookie class that has seen George Pickens, Mark Robinson, Jaylen Warren and DeMarvin Leal all play significant minutes throughout the season.

