Kevin Colbert on Stephon Tuitt's Future With Steelers

The door remains open for Stephon Tuitt to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the 2021 season, but the two sides remain in contact about the future. 

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed the team has spoken with Tuitt this offseason, which comes after President Art Rooney II said he had a phone call planned with the defensive end. 

"Stephon had a tough season last year," Colbert said. "He was battling through a knee injury that he worked his way through. We put him on injured reserve. He’s had a personal situation that he’s had to deal with. We have been in contact with Stephon and we are very open to continuing to help him, that position, and his availability to us. We just hope for the best for him as he tries to return to the Steelers."

Tuitt missed most of training camp after his brother was killed in a hit-and-run last June. He was then placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury and was never activated. 

The Steelers have Chris Wormley and second-year end Isaiahh Loudermilk on the roster. They'll likely add to the position and re-sign Montravius Adams.

