Free Agent DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

The star defensive tackle is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an open roster spot, and with the retirement of Stephon Tuitt, could be looking to add veteran depth to their defensive line. Now, they're hosting free agent Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogunjobi finished the 2021 season with a career-high seven sacks while with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 28-year-old played the previous with the Cleveland Browns, collecting 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.

Ogunjobi was set to sign with the Chicago Bears but failed his physical. He continues to deal with a foot injury that he suffered late last season, which will be a major question when discussing a future with the Steelers.

The defensive tackle recently visited the New York Jets.

The Steelers have roughly $22 million in salary cap space.

