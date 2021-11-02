Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver was involved in the crash around 4 a.m.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with a DUI resulting in death after a fatal car crash just before 4 a.m. this morning.

According to police reports, the LVMPD arrived on scene at 3:39 a.m. where they discovered a Toyota Rav4 on fire. After the fire department responded, they found a deceased victim.

The report claims Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet and hit the Toyota from behind. When police arrived, Ruggs showed signs of impairment and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old is playing in his second year in the NFL. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Raiders.

