Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

    The Las Vegas Raiders receiver was involved in the crash around 4 a.m.
    Author:

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with a DUI resulting in death after a fatal car crash just before 4 a.m. this morning. 

    According to police reports, the LVMPD arrived on scene at 3:39 a.m. where they discovered a Toyota Rav4 on fire. After the fire department responded, they found a deceased victim.  

    The report claims Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet and hit the Toyota from behind. When police arrived, Ruggs showed signs of impairment and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

    The 22-year-old is playing in his second year in the NFL. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Raiders. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Trade

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

    Chris Boswell Jokes About Fake Field Goal

    USATSI_16786943_168388034_lowres
    News

    Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_16592757_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    43 minutes ago
    Taco Charlton
    News

    Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_16592463_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Kicker, DT to Practice Squad

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16767384_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17069623_168388034_lowres
    News

    No ManningCast for Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16556576_168388034_lowres
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gives Random Kid PS5

    6 hours ago