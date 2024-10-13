Raiders Offense Takes Another Blow Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Las Vegas Raiders offense is beat up heading into Week 6 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. After making a quarterback change and ruling out wide receiver Davante Adams, the team is also expected to miss at least two other key pieces to their offense.
Prior to the game, the Raiders downgraded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers due to an ankle injury. He entered the weekend listed as questionable but will now approach kickoff with a doubtful tag instead.
Running back Zamir White is also expected to miss the game due to a groin injury. This comes after the team announced they have placed tight end Michael Mayers on the non-football injury list, shutting him down for four weeks.
Without Adams or Meyers, the Raiders will turn to D.J. Turner and Tre Tucker as their top wide receivers. Rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers will help with the receiving game as well, and Alexander Mattison will work as the starting running back if White cannot play.
The Raiders offense is already making a change at quarterback, benching Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell.
The Steelers, on the other hand, are without their starting outside linebacker and backup in Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. They will also play without safety Damontae Kazee, who will be replaced by Terrell Edmunds.
Pittsburgh was on the other end of injury news this weekend, getting running back Jaylen Warren back from a knee injury. He entered the weekend listed as questionable but was upgraded before they left for Vegas.
Both teams will announce their final list of inactives roughly an hour and a half before the game starts.
