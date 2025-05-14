Leak: DK Metcalf Gets Revenge Shot in Steelers Home Opener
There will be plenty of storylines to follow once the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2025 season.
With reports surfacing that Pittsburgh will take on Justin Fields and the New York Jets on the road in Week 1, setting up an opportunity for a potential Aaron Rodgers revenge game should he sign with the team, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz added that the Steelers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.
It'll be an early reintroduction to the Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom was traded from Seattle to the Steelers alongside a sixth-round pick in March for a second-rounder and seventh-rounder.
The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal worth $132 million upon arriving in Pittsburgh, locking him in as the team's No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future.
In six seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf recorded 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 games while earning Pro Bowl nods in both 2020 and 2023.
Seattle last travelled to Pittsburgh in October 2021, resulting in a 23-20 overtime win for the latter. The two sides did play against one another at Lumen Field on New Year's Eve in 2023 as well, with the Steelers coming out on top by a score of 30-23.
