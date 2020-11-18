SI.com
LeBron James Gives Shoutout to Steelers' Mike Tomlin... Just Cause

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Well, no one thought their Wednesday afternoon would include reading about LeBron James and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the same conversation, but here we are. 

The NBA Champion, and considerably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, sent a shoutout to the Steelers head coach on Twitter. 

Why? Just because. 

It was random for sure, but nothing that comes as too big of a shock. Tomlin became the winningest black head coach in NFL history this season, is leading the league's last undefeated team and has started growing in the conversation for Coach of the Year as the Steelers continue to win. 

James might not be a Steelers fan, coming from Akron, Ohio, but he certainly respects greatness. Tomlin has always shown that, even in times of struggle. With the team's 8th win this season, he finished another year without a losing record. A mark he's never missed as a head coach. 

Maybe this boosts Tomlin's credibility for Coach of the Year or at least grows the conversation. Maybe it's just a cool gesture from the NBA's most notable player. Either way, it's something the Steelers and Steelers Nation love to see. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

