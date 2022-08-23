Skip to main content

Left Guard Option Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers watched a veteran guard hit the free agent market.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have an offensive line issue, but a possible answer just hit the open market.

Second-year left guard Kendrick Green has struggled throughout the preseason - so much so that head coach Mike Tomlin called him out during film review. Meanwhile, Kevin Dotson can't stay healthy enough to be reliable. 

After spending $26.5 million on James Daniels, the Steelers aren't ready to give up on the veteran. His issues on the field have been highlighted this preseason as well, but Pittsburgh is likely more willing to work through struggles with Daniels. 

However, if Daniels can figure it out, the Steelers might have another option at left guard. 

After being claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May, offensive guard Wes Martin was released during the second round of roster cuts. The Washington Commander's fourth-round pick in 2019 is now looking for his fourth team and brings starting experience with him.

Martin has played 35 games, including 11 starts during his three seasons. He played seven games and started one for the New York Giants last season. 

Martin isn't the perfect solution for Pittsburgh, but he'd be an addition to the competition. If Green or Dotson secured a spot, it'd be a different story, but right now, the Steelers don't have a viable option. 

