Le'Veon Bell Says He'll Never Play for Andy Reid Again

The former Pro Bowl running back adds another head coach to the list of those he does not approve of.

You can exclude the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs for potential landing spots of Le'Veon Bell's.

Bell played nine games with the Chiefs in 2020, but doesn't plan to return. In a since deleted Instagram comment, Bell shared his distaste for playing for head coach Andy Reid.

Bell carried the ball 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 99 yards.

This isn't the first time Bell has made comments about his former head coach. After leaving the New York Jets, the running back displayed his displeasure with Adam Gase.

Bell hasn't had much luck sticking with a team since leaving Pittsburgh in 2019. In five seasons with the Steelers, however, he rushed for 5,335 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. Fifth all-time in team history.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

