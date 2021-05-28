Le'Veon Bell Says Steelers Should've Paid Him When They Had the Chance

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell? Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans already forgot about the team's former running back, but he isn't over his time in the Steel City.

Bell took to social media to let the world know 2021 was about to be his best season yet.

The running back remains a free agent after spending the second half of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. In nine games, he rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Not everyone believes this is Bell's year, though. Fans started calling out the repetition of Bell's words, telling him he's said each of the last three seasons were going to be his best.

And his response? Well, he claims things would've been different if the Steelers signed him back in 2018.

The Steelers have struggled in the running game, finishing last in 2020. However, the addition of first-round pick Najee Harris looks to boost their ground attack.

The Steelers offered Bell a five-year, $70 million deal back in 2017. He chose to sit out the 2018 season before signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets. He played just 17 games in New York.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

