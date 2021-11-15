Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Long List of Steelers Might Not Play vs. Chargers This Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit hard the the last few days.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 as they begin preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. 

    The Steelers have two positive COVID-19 tests in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both are reportedly vaccinated and will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour window and show no symptoms to return. 

    On the injury front, guards Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner are both dealing with ankle injuries. 

    Dotson has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss "multiple weeks." There has not been an update on Turner's injury but he was unable to finish Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

    The Steelers utilized Joe Haeg and J.C. Hassenauer at guards in the second half. 

    Linebacker T.J. Watt has no significant injury in his knee/hip but is sore. His timeline to return is unclear but there is a chance he misses no game time. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden is also day-to-day with a foot injury. While the 32-year-old is no lock to play against the Chargers, there is no serious damage in the injury. 

