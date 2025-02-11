Local Billboard Slams Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers fans haven't shied away from releasing their pent-up frustration after the team finished the 2024 season on a five-game losing streak that came to a head with a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
In an effort to have the collective voice of the fans heard, Kevin Adams paid for a billboard situated near the Boulevard of the Allies that reads as follows:
"The standard is mediocrity. Trade [head coach Mike] Tomlin or sell the team, [owner Art] Rooney! We've had enough."
Adams took to X and provided some further insight on his thought process behind the message, stating that he understands nothing will change as a result of his measures.
"You don’t have to like me or the way I choose to celebrate the Steelers," Adams wrote. "But I’ll always stand on what I believe in, and I put my money where my mouth is. Will change happen because of this? No. But it won’t stop me from letting our voices be heard."
This isn't a new phonemonen within Pittsburgh, as similar signs popped up around the city back in November that called for Pirates owner Bob Nutting to sell the team amidst a nine-year playoff drought.
While no one is delighted by the Steelers' own eight-year streak without a postseason victory, their circumstances are far different than those of their North Shore counterparts.
For instance, the Pirates have not won a World Series since 1979 while finishing with a winning record on just four occasions since 1993. The Steelers, on the other hand, have never endured a losing campaign in Tomlin's 18 years at the helm while also reaching the playoffs 15 times and taking home the Lombardi Trophy twice this century.
Sure, changes and improvement are an absolute necessity across the board this offseason. Expectations for the Steelers are always lofty given the proud history of the franchise, and for good reason.
At the same time though, fans can become a bit disillusioned regarding the team's perceived disfunction or shortcomings. The Steelers are competitive year in and year out, and while it's certainly understandable to be disappointed in the fact that they've gone nearly 15 seasons without a championship, they remain one of the most stable and successful organizations across the entire sports landscape.
