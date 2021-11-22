Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chargers Inactives vs. Steelers

    The Los Angeles Chargers will sideline six players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Chargers will make seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, full back Gabe Nabers, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III, defensive back Mark Webb Jr., safety. Alohi Gilman and defensive lineman Linval Joseph will not play in Week 11.  

    Joseph (shoulder), Gilman (quad) and Webb (knee) were all listed as doubtful coming into the weekend. None of them practiced throughout the week. 

    The Chargers will have running back Justin Jackson active after being questionable with a quad injury. 

    Check the Steelers inactives here.

