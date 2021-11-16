Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Chargers Place Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 List

    The Los Angeles Chargers could be without two defensive stars against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers have placed defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire. 

    The vaccination status for both players in unknown at this time leaving their game status against the Pittsburgh Steelers in question. 

    If vaccinated, Bosa and Tillery will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and be asymptomatic. If they show symptoms, they'll need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours. 

    Bosa has 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles this season while Tillery has recorded 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks. 

    The Steelers are facing COVID-19 issues of their own. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive Saturday before the Detroit Lions game and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive Monday. Both are in-doubt to play Sunday. 

