Chargers Place Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without two defensive stars against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers have placed defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the transaction wire.

The vaccination status for both players in unknown at this time leaving their game status against the Pittsburgh Steelers in question.

If vaccinated, Bosa and Tillery will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and be asymptomatic. If they show symptoms, they'll need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.

Bosa has 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles this season while Tillery has recorded 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Steelers are facing COVID-19 issues of their own. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive Saturday before the Detroit Lions game and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive Monday. Both are in-doubt to play Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

Chase Claypool to Return to Practice

Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell

Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

Steelers Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward