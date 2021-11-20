Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Report: Chargers DE Joey Bosa Will Play Against Steelers

    The Los Angeles Chargers get their star defensive end back in time for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers will face Los Angeles Chargers defensive end in their Sunday night matchup in Week 11,  according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Bosa was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Nov. 16 after being a high-risk close-contact with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, who tested positive. Bosa is reportedly unvaccinated and needed to spend five days in isolation and test negative before returning. 

    Bosa has recorded 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 3 forced fumbles this season. 

    The Steelers got positive news on their COVID front as well. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was activated and will start against the Chargers. He participated in meetings virtually throughout the week and has been in constant contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. 

