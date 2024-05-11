Chargers Sign Former Steelers OLB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree is headed West, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This comes after the former first-round pick visited LA during the week.
The Steelers were reportedly talking with Dupree about a potential return but the veteran decided to join the Chargers defense instead. Entering his 10th NFL season, Dupree carries 119 games of experience with 305 tackles and 53 sacks.
During his time with the Steelers, Dupree played 81 games, recording 231 tackles and 39.5 sacks. He had 19.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the team.
The Steelers are working with Nick Herbig as their backup outside linebacker this season, but they could be interested in finding another backup as well. DeMarvin Leal may be a name to watch as a potential position change to edge rusher, but if not, the team could look at outside options like re-signing Markus Golden.
