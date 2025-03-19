Rams Bring Back Former Steelers CB
The Los Angeles Rams are retaining a former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Ahkello Witherspoon has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams. The exact terms of the deal are still unknown.
Witherspoon joined the Steelers via trade from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick, which eventually became defensive end Mike Morris, in September 2021.
Witherspoon appeared in nine games for Pittsburgh that season, making three starts while posting 15 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions.
He agreed to a new two-year contract totaling $8 million in March 2022, though he only played in four contests that year due to a hamstring injury and was released in May 2023.
Los Angeles later swooped in and signed Witherspoon to a one-year deal. He'd proceed to start all 17 of the team's games that same year, logging 52 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions.
This past campaign, he started 5 of the 13 contests he suited up for while recording 31 tackles, nine passes defended and a pick.
A third-round pick out of Colorado in 2016, Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.
