Rams Inactives vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams rule out six players in Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams have made six players inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jake Funk, outside linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and defensive back Blake Countess are out for the Rams.

The Bengals ruled out seven players against the Rams. However, tight end C.J. Uzomah is active after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Here's how to watch.

