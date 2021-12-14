Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

The LA Rams wide receiver is one of many big names in the NFL who tested positive.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham played in Week 14 on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Players returned Tuesday morning for testing, which would be when he tested positive.

Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. He has caught 15 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in four games with the Rams.

If Beckham is vaccinated, he needs two negative tests within a 24-hour span and to be symptom-free for 48 hours to return to the team.

Beckham is one of many names in the NFL who tested positive this week, including eight players on the Cleveland Browns.

