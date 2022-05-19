Skip to main content

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not hire the Pitt star as their next GM.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for Kevin Colbert's replacement, and while many fans hoped the team's next general manager was Louis Riddick, that door appears to be closed. 

Riddick reportedly signed a new deal with ESPN, putting him in the broadcasting booth for the upcoming season. He'll be part of ESPN's No. 2 team that includes himself, Dan Orlovsky and Steve Levy, behind their top duo of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. 

The three on team two will call a handful of games this season and then at least five starting in 2023. 

Riddick then confirmed with WTAE's Andrew Stockey that he is indeed out of the running for the Steelers' GM position. 

Meanwhile, the Steelers have conducted five second-round interviews for their vacant general manager position. They spoken with their Vice President of football and business administration Omar Khan, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley. 

