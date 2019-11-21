Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using Racial Slur; Steelers, Browns Teammates Unaware Prior to Appeal

Myles Garrett testified to the NFL today in hopes to find some reduction to his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet last Thursday. Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported that during the appeal, Garrett made an accusation accusing Rudolph of directing a 'racial slur' towards him in the midst of the incident.

Following the allegation, Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger, made this statement to ESPN:

"According to ESPN, in his appeal, Myles Garrett falsely asserted that Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur toward him, prior to swinging a helmet at Mason's uncovered head, in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension. This is a lie. This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett.

The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason's integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment."

On Wednesday, Rudolph denied saying anything towards Garrett that would start the back-and-forth between the two. Steelers captain, Cameron Heyward, said after Thursday's practice that Rudolph told him he didn't say anything to Garrett.

"It is kind of funny that it gets brought up now, but I don’t think that is what was said," Heyward said. "Now you are trying to label a kid. He was distraught going into practice even thinking about it."

Heyward continued by saying that, as NFL players, Garrett and everyone invovlved needs to simply hold themselves accountable for the actions they made during the brawl.

"I think we’ve just got to own up to mistakes as men," Heyward said. "Move the hell on. For that to be part of the appeal is stupid to me because that doesn’t get you out of what you did. He’s got to move forward, and... own up to his actions."

ESPN's reporter, Jake Trotter, spoke to multiple Browns players on whether or not they have heard of the racial slur prior to Garrett's accusation.

Rudolph did not speak following the team's practice on Thursday. Instead, the team said to refer back to the statement Rudolph made on Wednesday.