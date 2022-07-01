Mason Rudolph Reached Out to New Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi

The history between Mason Rudolph and new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is well documented. The two were once involved in the Myles Garret helmet incident, but three years later, that seems to be in the past.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Movin' The Chain, Ogunjobi said several members of the Steelers have reached out to him about coming to Pittsburgh. Of that group is Rudolph.

"I know a bunch of guys from just playing against them, you know, just being in the league now going on my sixth year. So, the love's already there," Ogunjobi said. "You know, obviously, I've been in the division for six years now. Seeing guys like Cam [Heyward], T.J. [Watt], [Alex] Highsmith, those guys all reached out. Karl Joseph, Genard Avery, just a bunch of guys have reached out. Mason Rudolph. You know, the guys just reaching out, happy to have me."

It's likely neither side thinks of, or cares about the incident that happened in 2019. And Rudolph reaching out continues to show that he's putting his best foot forward to try and be a leader for this team.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Position Battle

3 Quality Options Steelers Can Add at RB

Jessie Bates and Bengal 'All But Done'

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi