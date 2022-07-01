Skip to main content

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to New Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi

History isn't an issue for the two new Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

The history between Mason Rudolph and new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is well documented. The two were once involved in the Myles Garret helmet incident, but three years later, that seems to be in the past. 

During an appearance on SiriusXM Movin' The Chain, Ogunjobi said several members of the Steelers have reached out to him about coming to Pittsburgh. Of that group is Rudolph. 

"I know a bunch of guys from just playing against them, you know, just being in the league now going on my sixth year. So, the love's already there," Ogunjobi said. "You know, obviously, I've been in the division for six years now. Seeing guys like Cam [Heyward], T.J. [Watt], [Alex] Highsmith, those guys all reached out. Karl Joseph, Genard Avery, just a bunch of guys have reached out. Mason Rudolph. You know, the guys just reaching out, happy to have me."

It's likely neither side thinks of, or cares about the incident that happened in 2019. And Rudolph reaching out continues to show that he's putting his best foot forward to try and be a leader for this team. 

