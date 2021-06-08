Mason Rudolph Looking to Stay Course With Steelers Despite Competition

PITTSBURGH -- Nothing is set in stone for Mason Rudolph, but there's a sense he has the best shot to be the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"That's my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league and for our team, and I'm working toward that goal every single day," Rudolph told local media on Tuesday. "I can only control myself and the way I prepare and the way I approach and play in OTAs and camp, and that's on the forefront of my mind."

Rudolph, 25, is the only quarterback under contract past the 2021 season. This offseason, he signed a one-year extension worth $5 million.

Still, newly-signed Dwayne Haskins has made noise at Organized Team Activities. Josh Dobbs is still on the team for a fourth season. But amidst the competition for a backup job, Rudolph isn't looking to what's next.

"I'm not worried about '22 or anything like that," he said. "I'm trying to live in the moment and be the best I can for my team."

It's opened the door for conversation about options moving forward. Rudolph, however, believes it'll only help.

"I think you're always excited and looking forward to competition," Rudolph said. "You know that it's going to be there each and every year, it's just a matter of who. ... Competition makes everybody better and you look forward to that, especially in the offseason."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

