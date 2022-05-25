Mason Rudolph Believe He Holds Upper Hand in QB Battle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way quarterback competition this summer that includes Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett. But Rudolph believes he comes in with the upper hand due to his time in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph spoke with media following the opening day of Organized Team Activities and said he feels he does fit Matt Canada's offensive scheme, and his time with the team gives him the advantage.

"I'm going into my fifth spring here. Experience is a big advantage," Rudolph said. "Just comfortability with the building, with Pittsburgh, my teammates, with the offense. Yes, it is."

Leaving Day 1 of camp, the Steelers' QB rotation featured Rudolph second, but the fifth-year passer isn't worried about where they stand now.

"I think it's going to change a lot," Rudolph said. "Today, we were pretty evenly split. The repetitions are not up to me. Whatever coach [Mike] Sullivan and Canada, and Mike Tomlin want to divvy out to me, I'm going to make then most out of this thing."

Rudolph understood all offseason that the Steelers would bring guys in to compete at quarterback. And despite the signing of Trubisky and the selections of Pickett and Chris Oladokun, he believes his shot is still here.

"I don't think it's disappointing," Rudolph said. "Everything that I want is still in front of me. I still have an opportunity to compete to be a starter."



Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death