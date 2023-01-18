Report: Matt Canada to Return as Steelers OC

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada for another season as offensive coordinator, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

There has been plenty of questions about the Steelers' future at offensive coordinator, but the team has been silent for over a week on their decision. During that time, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the facility to deal with a personal matter and rumors started circulating about the potential of hiring Byron Leftwich.

Now, those can all be put to rest. Canada will return for his third season with the team and second with quarterback Kenny Pickett. This is reportedly the final year on his current contract.

The Steelers' offense finished 26th in points per game this season but did manage to finish the year on a 7-2 run. They'll now look to build off that momentum in 2023 with most of the same unit.

