Report: Melvin Ingram Wants Trade From Steelers

Team have reportedly made offers for the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram is hoping to be traded by the Nov. 2 deadline, according to NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport initial released a list of possible deadline trades that included Ingram and Aditi Kinkhabwala then reported Ingram has asked for a trade and the Steelers have received offers.

Ingram's playing time has decreased over the last three games. After playing 100% of the snaps in Week 3 while T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith dealt with injuries, he's seen just 49%, 60% and just 26% in the Steelers last game against the Seahawks.

Highsmith played 100% of the snaps against Seattle and Watt played 86%.

The Steelers have Derek Tuzka on the active roster and former first-round pick Taco Charlton on the practice squad.

Ingram signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers this offseason.

