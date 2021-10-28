Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Melvin Ingram Wants Trade From Steelers

    Team have reportedly made offers for the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram is hoping to be traded by the Nov. 2 deadline, according to NFL Network. 

    Ian Rapoport initial released a list of possible deadline trades that included Ingram and Aditi Kinkhabwala then reported Ingram has asked for a trade and the Steelers have received offers. 

    Ingram's playing time has decreased over the last three games. After playing 100% of the snaps in Week 3 while T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith dealt with injuries, he's seen just 49%, 60% and just 26% in the Steelers last game against the Seahawks. 

    Highsmith played 100% of the snaps against Seattle and Watt played 86%.

    The Steelers have Derek Tuzka on the active roster and former first-round pick Taco Charlton on the practice squad. 

    Ingram signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers this offseason.  

