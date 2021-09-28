Mike Tomlin's Advice to Najee Harris During Steelers Losing Streak

PITTSBURGH -- Losing isn't something Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris has experienced much of throughout his football career.

The Alabama product spent four years winning two National Championships and losing just four games. Since his arrival in Pittsburgh, he's won just one game and is on his first losing streak since high school.

"A couple guys came to me and just said, 'This isn’t like college. Every week you’re playing somebody good. You’re not going to win every game, especially in the NFL when you’re playing good teams every week. So really just keep level-headed and not losing focus of the ultimate goal,' is what they were telling me to sum it all up," Harris said on advice given to him in the last two weeks. "Numerous guys told me that. It’s obviously not good to lose, especially two games back-to-back, but we’re still just finding the rhythm of the team offense-wise too. It’s a lot of young guys, we need to step up."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have words directly to Harris but told media what his advice to the rookie would be in the midst of the losing streak.

"Welcome to the bigs," Tomlin laughed. "My sons didn't lose a lot of high school football games either. They feel a little differently about the competition now that they play college ball. It's just the nature of this thing."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

