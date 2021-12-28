Mike Tomlin Open to Handing Ben Roethlisberger Keys to Offense

PITTSBURGH -- In an effort to fix the slow starts the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has had recently, head coach Mike Tomlin said he's "open" to the idea of giving Ben Roethlisberger the play-calling.

Tomlin was asked during his Week 17 press conference if handing Roethlisberger "the keys" to the offense during the opening drives is an option.

"I'm not opposed to that," Tomlin said. "Ben is always a component of planning, particularly when it pertains to starts. He's a guy who's been on the job for 18 years at the quarterback position. It'd be foolish for us not to include him in the process, so I'm not going to pretend like that has not been a component of the discussions as it pertains to the element of plans to this point in the season."

While Roethlisberger likely is heavily-involved in the game planning from week-to-week, the Steelers offense still operates under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

To this point, despite the lack of success, Tomlin said he's also comfortable in Canada's decision-making as well, but understands there are times when he's imperfect.

"I have no reservations about the play-calling," Tomlin said. "I will acknowledge there's a learning curve at every job that pertains to the national football league."

