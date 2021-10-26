    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mike Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Injury Report

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 8 with decent health.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Week 8 of preparation with no injuries on the active roster, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. 

    The Steelers didn't suffer any injuries in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks and saw no setbacks or mishaps during the bye week. So, they'll begin practice with a full roster, including Zach Banner and Anthony McFarland, who returned from Injured Reserve last week. 

    McFarland has not be activated to the 53-man roster yet while Banner was activated but did not play in Week 6. Tomlin said Banner will continue to work this week and the team will begin to figure out the work division this week. He also anticipates activating McFarland this week.

    Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is not expected to return this week.

    The Cleveland Browns are still dealing with a number of key injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Baker Mayfield could miss Week 8 while running back Nick Chubb is questionable as well. 

    Kareem Hunt is on IR and will miss the game. 

    The Steelers travel to Cleveland for their first matchup of the season with the Browns this Sunday. 

