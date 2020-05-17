Mike Tomlin - Again - Declares Mason Rudolph Steelers Backup

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have a backup quarterback, even if no one wants to believe it. In a conference call with fans, head coach Mike Tomlin - once again - declared Mason Rudolph Ben Roethlisberger's backup for the 2020 season. But he also left room for the man behind him.

"We like to sort those things out through competition," Tomlin said. "As we are positioned today, Mason Rudolph is our backup quarterback. We have some capable guys who have logged some time and gained some interest for obvious reasons vying for the other spots."

Rudolph went 5-3 as the Steelers starter in 2019. He tallied 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

In the same year, Devlin Hodges went from undrafted rookie who didn't make the roster, to practice squad member, to backup quarterback, to starting quarterback.

A sure example of how disastrous the Steelers quarterback room was last year? Certainly. But also a reason to believe there are others in Pittsburgh that will compete for a quarterback spot.

"Hodges played some last year because of obvious circumstances," Tomlin said. "We were able to pick up Paxton Lynch, who is a former first rounder in the midst of the journey last year. We have some candidates."

For now, though, the team expects Rudolph to take another step forward in his development, and hold tight to that second-string job in 2020.

"Mason Rudolph had an opportunity to gain some experience last year. We expect him to be better," said Tomlin. "He expects to be better. We are comfortable with the mix we have right now, not that we are opposed to get better at any position as we proceed if it makes sense to us."