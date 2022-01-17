Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin Has Perfect Message for Steelers Heading Into Chiefs Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has words for everyone watching.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into a Wild Card battle with the Kansas City Chiefs as the last seed in the AFC. And before kickoff, head coach Mike Tomlin had the perfect message for everyone. 

Tomlin was asked on the NBC broadcast what his final message would be. 

"Don't blink. If you're a blinker, cut your eyelids off," he responded. "This is not going to be for the faint of heart. We understand what type of game we're in. It's going to take a ridiculous effort, and 60 minutes of it."

The Steelers entered the game as 12.5-point underdog, the largest underdog spread of Ben Roethlisberger's career. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Report: Steelers to Draft QB in First Round

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

USATSI_17517652_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Has Perfect Message for Steelers Heading Into Chiefs Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16990547_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17427761_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17226288_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers to Draft QB Over Trading for Veteran This Offseason

9 hours ago
USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

11 hours ago
USATSI_8946293_168388034_lowres
News

Texans Interview Former Steelers WR Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16928933_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Raiders

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17464959_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

Jan 15, 2022