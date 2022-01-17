Mike Tomlin Has Perfect Message for Steelers Heading Into Chiefs Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has words for everyone watching.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into a Wild Card battle with the Kansas City Chiefs as the last seed in the AFC. And before kickoff, head coach Mike Tomlin had the perfect message for everyone.

Tomlin was asked on the NBC broadcast what his final message would be.

"Don't blink. If you're a blinker, cut your eyelids off," he responded. "This is not going to be for the faint of heart. We understand what type of game we're in. It's going to take a ridiculous effort, and 60 minutes of it."

The Steelers entered the game as 12.5-point underdog, the largest underdog spread of Ben Roethlisberger's career.

